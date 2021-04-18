Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,307 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

