Head-To-Head Survey: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Oportun Financial and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -4.98% -4.66% -1.07% China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and China Merchants Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.93 $61.60 million $1.12 18.01 China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 3.71 $13.44 billion N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oportun Financial and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.