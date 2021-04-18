Head to Head Review: Renren (NYSE:RENN) & Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renren and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Net Element -10.82% -186.39% -26.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and Net Element’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $349.78 million 0.53 -$51.09 million N/A N/A Net Element $65.00 million 0.80 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renren.

Summary

Renren beats Net Element on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments that provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application that accepts payments; Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS restaurant management platform; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry; and Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform that delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs. Net Element, Inc. offers its services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

