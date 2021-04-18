Head-To-Head Analysis: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Yandex 4.24% 8.62% 5.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EverQuote and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 Yandex 0 2 8 0 2.80

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 60.55%. Yandex has a consensus target price of $71.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Yandex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Yandex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.09 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -127.75 Yandex $2.83 billion 7.74 $162.60 million $1.14 54.32

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats EverQuote on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, a voice assistant; Yandex.Uslugi that helps to find professionals; and Yandex.Q, a community of experts to share knowledge. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it provides KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV shows, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud, a cloud platform; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

