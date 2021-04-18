HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Securities

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.28.

Shares of HCA opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $194.29. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

