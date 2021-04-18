Hashgard (GARD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $302,356.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Hashgard has a market cap of $6.25 million and $302,356.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00683309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00088580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

