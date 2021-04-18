Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,681 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

