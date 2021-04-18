Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.