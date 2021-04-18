Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,671 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.