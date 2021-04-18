Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

