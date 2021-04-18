Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

