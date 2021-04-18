Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 274 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.13. The stock had a trading volume of 943,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.28 and a 1-year high of $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

