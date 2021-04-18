Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Oracle were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,332,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.