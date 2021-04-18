Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.85. 580,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,743. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.31 and a 200 day moving average of $250.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.