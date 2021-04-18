Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.08. 322,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.94. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

