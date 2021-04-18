Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.38.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $406.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

