Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,023. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

