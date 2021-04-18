Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

