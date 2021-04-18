Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,201 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 427,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

