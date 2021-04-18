Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE CS opened at $10.85 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

