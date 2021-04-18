Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $155,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.