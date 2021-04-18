Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,178 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Daktronics worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.