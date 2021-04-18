G&S Capital LLC Sells 4,344 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.