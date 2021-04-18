G&S Capital LLC Purchases 7,684 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 25,000 shares worth $1,299,175. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.