G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

