G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $636.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

