Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 166.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.25 ($2.17).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of GNC traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 159.50 ($2.08). 768,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,738. The firm has a market cap of £839.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.70 ($2.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.90.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

