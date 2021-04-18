Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 686.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 655.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

