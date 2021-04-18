Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Graco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 621,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

