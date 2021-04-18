GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 5,141 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.49. 322,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,179. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.85 and a fifty-two week high of $387.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.03 and its 200 day moving average is $346.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.