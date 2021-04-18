GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 1,149,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

