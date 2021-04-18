GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 179,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,763. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03.

