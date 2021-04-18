GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.47. 902,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

