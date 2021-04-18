GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $621,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.25. 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $205.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

