GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.