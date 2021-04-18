Goose Finance Hits One Day Volume of $3.48 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $23.14 million and $3.48 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $15.21 or 0.00027410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,615,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,588 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

