GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.87.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock worth $69,597,442 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,692,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,800,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

