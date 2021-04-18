Good Works Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Good Works Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Good Works Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
OTCMKTS GWACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.
About Good Works Acquisition
