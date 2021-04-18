Good Works Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Good Works Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Good Works Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS GWACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.