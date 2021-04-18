Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GRMC stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
