Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRMC stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

