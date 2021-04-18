Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of Golden Entertainment worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $29.26 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $823.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

