Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.
Shares of GROY opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
About Gold Royalty
