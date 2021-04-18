Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS opened at $76.22 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 896,865 shares of company stock valued at $69,024,363 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

