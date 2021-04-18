Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

