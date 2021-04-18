GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $264.41. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 169. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.69.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.