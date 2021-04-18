Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 955,098 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 606,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

