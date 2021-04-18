Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

