Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.34% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,524,000.

CHIQ opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

