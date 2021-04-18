Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

NYSE BABA opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.