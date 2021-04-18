Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,072 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

