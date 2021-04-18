Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.